Texans' Deshaun Watson: Logs limited practice session
Watson (right shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
There's been nothing to suggest that Watson's status for Sunday's game against the Colts is in any danger. The QB has led the Texans to nine straight wins and through 12 games overall has recorded a 21:9 TD:INT ratio.
