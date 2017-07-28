Watson had a few misplays and errant throws during Thursday's practice, Cody Stoots of CBS Houston reports.

Watson missed a handoff when he turned in the wrong direction, rolled the wrong way on a bootleg and had a deep ball sail on him. But it wasn't all bad. The rookie showed some poise when going mobile. It's still early, but Watson hasn't done anything to threaten Tom Savage's starting job.

