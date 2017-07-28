Texans' Deshaun Watson: Looks like a rookie Thursday
Watson had a few misplays and errant throws during Thursday's practice, Cody Stoots of CBS Houston reports.
Watson missed a handoff when he turned in the wrong direction, rolled the wrong way on a bootleg and had a deep ball sail on him. But it wasn't all bad. The rookie showed some poise when going mobile. It's still early, but Watson hasn't done anything to threaten Tom Savage's starting job.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...