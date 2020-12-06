Watson completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 341 yards and one interception while carrying seven times for 38 yards along with a touchdown during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Colts.

While Watson threw his first interception in seven games and took a sack for a safety, his largest error came when he fumbled the snap deep in Colts territory in the final moments with a chance to win the game. He was quite adept as a passer, completing 68 percent of his passes en route to his third-best yardage output of the season, but he finished without a touchdown pass for the first time on the campaign. Watson piled up yardage without the suspended Will Fuller and should be able to do so again next Sunday despite another tough matchup against the Bears.