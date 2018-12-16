Watson completed 22 of 28 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns while adding four carries for 26 yards in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Jets.

The Texans were completely one-dimensional Saturday -- Watson's 26 yards led the team in rushing -- as Lamar Miller (ankle) exited during the first drive of the game, but Watson still averaged 10.5 yards per pass attempt. The young quarterback was sacked six times yet managed to lead a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter and had seven scoring drives in total. The 23-year-old hasn't thrown an interception since Week 11 and matches up with the Eagles and their injury-laden secondary next week.