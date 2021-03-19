The league is investigating allegations made this this past week against Watson under the NFL's personal-conduct policy, NFL.com reports.

In a statement released Thursday, the Texans noted that they will cooperate with the league's investigation. "The NFL informed us today that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson," the team stated. "We will stay in close contact with the league as they do. We continue to take this and all matters involving anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We do not anticipate making any additional statements until the NFL's investigation concludes." Per ESPN's Sarah Barshop, seven lawsuits have been filed against Watson, alleging inappropriate conduct and sexual assault.