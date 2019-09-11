Texans' Deshaun Watson: No injury concerns
Watson practiced fully Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Per the report, Watson landed awkwardly on his back in Monday's loss to the Saints, which led to the QB getting examined briefly in the team's sideline medical tent. Watson remained in the game, however, and on Wednesday, coach Bill O'Brien confirmed that the signal caller isn't dealing with an injury, while downplaying Monday's scare, portraying it as "just treatment, just normal bumps and bruises like every player in the game has."
