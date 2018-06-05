Texans' Deshaun Watson: Not expected to land on PUP
Watson (knee) is not expected to open up training camp on the PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is a very positive development for the starting quarterback, as his anticipated absence from the PUP list at the start of training camp suggests that Watson is very close to being back 100 percent. Watson has participated in throwing drills during OTAs and should see his workload increase as training camp draws closer.
