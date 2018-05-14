Texans' Deshaun Watson: On track for camp
Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Watson (knee) is on schedule to participate in training camp, NFL Network's Will Selva reports.
O'Brien seemingly has been optimistic about all of his team's injuries throughout the offseason, particularly when discussing Watson and J.J. Watt (lower leg), two of the team's three most important players (along with DeAndre Hopkins). The second-year quarterback has yet to participate in any form of football activity, but the Texans haven't ruled out an appearance at some point during OTAs or mandatory minicamp between late May and mid-June. Watson will be 10 months removed from tearing the ACL in his right knee when Week 1 rolls around, and he's believed to have avoided any additional damage which could complicate the rehab process. The Texans initially predicted a timeline of eight or nine months, giving him a shot to be ready at the start of training camp. As things currently line up, Brandon Weeden likely would be the Week 1 starter if Watson were to suffer a late setback.
