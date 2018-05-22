Texans' Deshaun Watson: Participating in OTAs
Watson (knee) was seen participating in throwing drills during OTAs on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is the first time Watson has been seen participating in any sort of football activity after going down with a torn ACL last season, which is another encouraging sign as training camp approaches. Head coach Bill O'Brien has said that Watson is on track to participate in the team's training camp in July, and the fact that the second-year quarterback is already on the field throwing certainly backs that claim up. Barring any setbacks, expect Watson's workload to gradually increase as the offseason moves along in anticipation of a potential return as the starting quarterback Week 1.
