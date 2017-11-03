Texans' Deshaun Watson: Placed on IR
The Texans have placed Watson (knee) on IR.
Watson, is of course irreplaceable, but his injury will lead to Tom Savage starting Sunday's game against the Colts and prompted the Texans to officially sign both Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates on Friday. Previous reports relayed that Watson is expected to make a full recovery from his torn right ACL in time for the 2018 season, though the QB -- who was in the midst of a brilliant rookie campaign prior to suffering his knee injury Thursday -- does face a rehab period estimated to be in the 7-to-9 month range.
