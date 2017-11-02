There are fears that Watson suffered a torn ACL during Thursday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Watson suffered a non-contact injury Thursday, with an MRI on tap to determine the extent of his knee injury. If an ACL tear is confirmed, Watson would be done for the season, which would set the stage for Tom Savage to reclaim the Texans' starting QB job.

