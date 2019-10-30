Texans' Deshaun Watson: Practices fully despite swollen eye
Watson (eye) practiced fully Wednesday.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network the quarterback has a swollen left eye, which led to Watson choosing not to partake in Wednesday's Game 7 World Series festivities in Houston. However, the eye issue won't impact his availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
