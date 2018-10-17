Texans' Deshaun Watson: Practices fully Wednesday
Watson (chest) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
There was some concern when Watson was listed as a limited participant all last week, and he ultimately ended up struggling through his worst game of the season in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Bills. A return to full participation suggests he made it through the rough outing without any physical setbacks, but Watson could be in for another tough afternoon with a nightmare matchup when the Jaguars host the Texans on Sunday. He did mention Wednesday that he feels much better than he did at the same point last week, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.
