Texans' Deshaun Watson: Practices with visor
Watson wore a visor to protect his eye during the practice week leading up to Week 9 against the Jaguars in London, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Watson suffered an injury to his eye last week when he was accidentally kicked there by Oakland defensive end Arden Key. Since then, the quarterback has been dealing with swelling and a bloodshot eye. Watson, who wore a visor in high school, college and the offseason since joining the Texans, is contemplating whether or not to wear the visor for Sunday's game. He added there are no issues with his vision.
