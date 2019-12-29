Watson (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is expected to serve as the backup to AJ McCarron in the contest, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Watson's back injury limited him in practice throughout the week, but he likely would be on track to start if the Texans had something to play for in Week 17. While Houston could move up from the AFC's No. 4 seed to the No. 3 position with a Kansas City loss, the Texans may already be locked into the fourth spot by the time the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff arrives, as the heavily favored Chiefs take on the Chargers at 1 p.m. ET. With that in mind, the Texans apparently aren't inclined to take any chances with Watson or DeAndre Hopkins (illness) in advance of the playoffs, making both the quarterback and wide receiver worth avoiding in season-long and DFS lineups.