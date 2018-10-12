Watson (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Watson was hammered by the Cowboys last Sunday, getting sacked once and taking on 10 quarterback hits. That's not including the few times he was hit on the sideline or near the goal line. After failing to throw during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, he did so Friday, yet he was listed as a limited practice participant for a third straight day. Coach Bill O'Brien didn't explicitly touch on Watson's availability earlier Friday, aside from saying the quarterback's mobility is "good," per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Watson's status will be one to watch in advance of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.

