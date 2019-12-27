Watson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

If Sunday's contest carried major playoff implications, there's not much doubt that Watson would suit up this weekend. With that in mind, it's worth noting that if the Chiefs -- whose Week 17 tilt kicks off at 1:00 ET -- beat the Chargers, the outcome of Houston's game (which begins at 4:25 ET) won't affect the team's playoff seeding. In that context, it's possible that key players like Watson may be rested or limited versus Tennessee, even if they are not among the team's inactives.