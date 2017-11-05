Watson's recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee is expected to last 8-to-9 months, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watson's exciting rookie campaign came to an unexpected end at Thursday's practice, when he suffered the second ACL tear of his football career. During the previous occurrence, he managed to achieve full health in an unheard-of five months, so the Texans are holding out hope he'll be available at some point during the 2018 offseason program. Even if he requires the full nine months, Watson will return in the midst of training camp, giving him plenty of time to regain his bearings in advance of next season. In the meantime, though, the Texans will turn to Tom Savage as the starting quarterback.