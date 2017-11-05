Texans' Deshaun Watson: Recovery expected to last 8-to-9 months
Watson's recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee is expected to last 8-to-9 months, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Watson's exciting rookie campaign came to an unexpected end at Thursday's practice, when he suffered the second ACL tear of his football career. During the previous occurrence, he managed to achieve full health in an unheard-of five months, so the Texans are holding out hope he'll be available at some point during the 2018 offseason program. Even if he requires the full nine months, Watson will return in the midst of training camp, giving him plenty of time to regain his bearings in advance of next season. In the meantime, though, the Texans will turn to Tom Savage as the starting quarterback.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Placed on IR•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Right ACL surgery on tap•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: ACL tear reportedly confirmed•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Possible torn ACL•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Added to Thursday injury report•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Has career day versus Seahawks•
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Injury report update: Jameis good to go
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...