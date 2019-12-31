Watson dressed but did not play in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Titans in Week 17.

By the time the Texans kicked off in the late afternoon window Sunday, they knew their playoff fate, so head coach Bill O'Brien took it easy on several skill position players. Locked in at the fourth seed in the AFC, O'Brien started backup AJ MCarron and let him play the entire game. Watson, who nursed a back injury in preparation for Week 17, is expected to start Houston's Wild-Card round playoff game Saturday at 4:30 PM against the Bills, who ranked fourth in passing defense during the regular season.