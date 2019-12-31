Texans' Deshaun Watson: Remains on bench in finale
Watson dressed but did not play in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Titans in Week 17.
By the time the Texans kicked off in the late afternoon window Sunday, they knew their playoff fate, so head coach Bill O'Brien took it easy on several skill position players. Locked in at the fourth seed in the AFC, O'Brien started backup AJ MCarron and let him play the entire game. Watson, who nursed a back injury in preparation for Week 17, is expected to start Houston's Wild-Card round playoff game Saturday at 4:30 PM against the Bills, who ranked fourth in passing defense during the regular season.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: In uniform, not expected to start•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Preparing for backup duties Sunday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Listed with back issue•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Downplays injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Top 10 QB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...