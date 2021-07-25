Watson is expected to be in attendance Sunday, when quarterbacks are scheduled to report for the start of Houston's training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Throughout the offseason, Watson has made it known that he wants to be traded from Houston, and according to Rapoport, the three-time Pro Bowler's stance hasn't changed, even though he intends to take part in the team's first practice of training camp. Watson will avoid being fined by doing so, and if the Texans can't execute a trade before the start of the season, there's reason to believe the 25-year-old may be on the field for the team's Week 1 matchup with Jacksonville. As Mike Garafolo of NFL Network notes, Watson continues to face multiple accusations of sexual assault, but civil cases related to those allegations remain ongoing and no criminal charges are imminent. According to Garafolo, the NFL doesn't intend to step in and suspend Watson or place him on the Commissioner Exempt List until the legal situation is resolved.