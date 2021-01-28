Watson requested a trade a few weeks ago, and he isn't expected to change his mind after the Texans hired David Culley as their new head coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watson is frustrated with the direction (or lack thereof) of the organization, so he's hoping to force a trade despite signing a four-year, $156 million extension in September. The Texans could try to play hardball and convince him to stay, but it seems more likely that they'll explore trade possibilities, as Watson appears set on leaving. Potential suitors include the Dolphins, Jets, Panthers, Broncos and 49ers.