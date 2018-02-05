Texans' Deshaun Watson: Resumes running
Watson (knee) resumed running Monday, per his personal Twitter account.
Since the end of the regular season, head coach Bill O'Brien has stated multiple times that Watson is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn right ACL suffered in practice Nov. 2. Watson was handed a timetable of 8-to-9 months, which could allow for participation at the outset of training camp. He appears to be eyeing that as a goal, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. "Training camp is a guarantee," Watson said last week on Sports Radio 610. "I am making sure I am ready for training camp for sure. ... The more reps I can get during OTAs, during the summer and during training camp is going to be very, very helpful, not just for me but for the whole team. OTAs is the main focus right now." Watson's rehab will continue to be a hot topic after a stellar rookie season in which he tossed for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns versus eight interceptions in seven games.
