Watson (right shoulder) practiced fully Thursday.

Watson's limitations Wednesday appear to have been maintenance-related and the signal caller -- who has led his team to nine straight wins -- is slated to start Sunday's game against the Colts. Watson's 3,031passing yards through 12 games rank 14th in the league, but he's helped out fantasy players with 375 yards on the ground (fourth among QBs) and a pair of rushing scores, while carving out a respectable 21:9 TD/INT ratio in that span.

More News
Our Latest Stories