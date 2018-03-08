Texans' Deshaun Watson: Runs without knee brace
Watson was seen running without a knee brace on the field at the Texans' practice facility Thursday, according to J.J. Watt's (lower leg) Twitter account.
Only one month ago, Watson posted a video of himself running on an AlterG treadmill, so he appears to be progressing through his recovery from a torn right ACL, as expected. Speaking at the scouting combine last week, general manager Brian Gaine told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle that Watson may be able to participate in OTAs in some capacity, which would put him on pace to be a full go during training camp and/or the preseason. There's a chance his mobility will be compromised somewhat following such a serious injury, but his ability as a passer will make him an intriguing prospect once draft season kicks off in earnest.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Likely to participate in OTAs•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Resumes running•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Ahead of schedule•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Rehab on 'right track'•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: ACL surgery goes as expected•
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...