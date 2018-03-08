Watson was seen running without a knee brace on the field at the Texans' practice facility Thursday, according to J.J. Watt's (lower leg) Twitter account.

Only one month ago, Watson posted a video of himself running on an AlterG treadmill, so he appears to be progressing through his recovery from a torn right ACL, as expected. Speaking at the scouting combine last week, general manager Brian Gaine told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle that Watson may be able to participate in OTAs in some capacity, which would put him on pace to be a full go during training camp and/or the preseason. There's a chance his mobility will be compromised somewhat following such a serious injury, but his ability as a passer will make him an intriguing prospect once draft season kicks off in earnest.