Texans' Deshaun Watson: Rushes for two scores in loss
Watson completed 29 of 40 passing attempts for 339 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Eagles. He added two more scores and 49 yards rushing on eight attempts.
Watson did it all for the Texans, but it wasn't enough for the victory Sunday. He took the ball in from five and six yards out in the second quarter to give Houston a 16-13 lead at the half. Philadelphia would score 17 unanswered points before Watson would throw his two touchdowns to take the lead with just over two minutes remaining. Unfortunately, Nick Foles had the last laugh and drove down the field for a game-winning field goal as time expired. The 23-year-old will try to help his team rebound at home Week 17 against Jacksonville.
