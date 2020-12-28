Watson (arm) said he expects to play Week 17 against the Titans, Jordan Cohn of 97.1 FM The Ticket reports.

Watson injured his arm/elbow on a strip-sack late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Bengals, but he came back out on the field for Houston's final two snaps in the closing seconds. While the quarterback said he'll be fine for Week 17, interim coach Romeo Crennel sounded more cautious, noting that the team's medical staff will need to evaluate Watson before any decisions are made. AJ McCarron has been Houston's backup QB all season, so he'd likely get the nod for Week 17 if Watson ends up being ruled out. The Texans also have Josh McCown on their roster, but he's been a healthy scratch ever since signing with the team in early November.