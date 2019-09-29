Texans' Deshaun Watson: Scores rushing touchdown
Watson completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 160 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions Sunday against the Panthers. He also carried three times for 12 yards and a touchdown in the 16-10 loss.
Watson generated little in the way of big plays, finishing with an average of 4.8 yards per attempt while failing to exceed 160 passing yards for the second time this season. He did get into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, giving him three rushing scores in four games, but it was still a disappointing performance overall. Although Watson has been quite inconsistent this season, next Sunday's home matchup against the Falcons should present him with a bounce-back opportunity.
