Texans' Deshaun Watson: Shaky in division-clincher
Watson completed 19 of 32 passes for 184 yards and an interception and added 37 yards on seven carries during Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay. He also fumbled during the contest.
From a quarterback-rating standpoint, Saturday was Watson's worst game of the season. He managed to make up for it with his legs, however, scrambling to convert a fourth-and-short and then a third-and-15 during a key third-quarter field-goal drive. Watson has the Texans in the playoffs, but his ball security will be worth watching in Week 17 and the postseason. He's thrown five interceptions in his past three games after throwing just seven in his first 12 contests. The season concludes a matchup against the Titans, against whom Watson tallied 275 total yards, two touchdowns and two picks in Week 15.
