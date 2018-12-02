Watson completed 22 of 31 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown while adding 30 yards on seven rushing attempts in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Browns.

Watson hit all eight of his first-quarter passes, including an 11-yard touchdown to Jordan Thomas which put Houston up 10-0. The Texans didn't ask much of their quarterback in the second half after taking a 23-0 lead into the locker room, but Watson still did enough to lead his team to its ninth straight win ahead of a Week 14 clash with the AFC South rival Colts.