Texans' Deshaun Watson: Sharp in limited action
Watson completed five of seven attempts for 60 yards and a touchdown while also gaining seven yards on his sole rush in the Texans' 30-23 preseason win over the Lions on Saturday.
Watson logged only one series in his first taste of preseason action, but considering it was an 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a four-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, that was all head coach Bill O'Brien needed to see. Watson was sharp throughout, connecting with Darren Fells, DeAndre Carter and Hopkins during the possession. Watson may also see some time in next Saturday's exhibition against the Cowboys before almost certainly receiving the preseason finale versus the Rams off the following Thursday.
