Watson completed five of eight passes for 73 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Texans' 16-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Saturday.

Although head coach Bill O'Brien had stated that Watson's workload would be similar to that of the preseason opener, the second-year quarterback ended up logging more snaps due the success of the one drive he led. Watson spearheaded a crisp 11-play, 79-yard scoring march that answered the 49ers' similarly successful opening possession. He was impressive while connecting with Bruce Ellington for a total of 44 yards over three completions, including the one-yard touchdown that capped off the series Watson also found starting tight end Ryan Griffin for a 22-yard strike that put the ball in the red zone, making it a highly successful encore to last week's cameo appearance. Watson appears to have eliminated any lingering doubts about his regular-season readiness over the first pair of exhibitions, although he figures to further corroborate his health in next Saturday's "dress rehearsal" showdown against the Rams.