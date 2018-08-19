Texans' Deshaun Watson: Sharp with slight boost in playing time
Watson completed five of eight passes for 73 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Texans' 16-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Saturday.
Although head coach Bill O'Brien had stated that Watson's workload would be similar to that of the preseason opener, the second-year quarterback ended up logging more snaps due the success of the one drive he led. Watson spearheaded a crisp 11-play, 79-yard scoring march that answered the 49ers' similarly successful opening possession. He was impressive while connecting with Bruce Ellington for a total of 44 yards over three completions, including the one-yard touchdown that capped off the series Watson also found starting tight end Ryan Griffin for a 22-yard strike that put the ball in the red zone, making it a highly successful encore to last week's cameo appearance. Watson appears to have eliminated any lingering doubts about his regular-season readiness over the first pair of exhibitions, although he figures to further corroborate his health in next Saturday's "dress rehearsal" showdown against the Rams.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Will face limited action Saturday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Working without brace•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Feels good after return•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Limited action in return•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Likely playing Thursday•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Takes first-team reps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...