Texans' Deshaun Watson: Should be fine to fly in future
Texans coach Bill O'Brien doesn't expect Watson to need a bus for transportation to any more games this season, NFL.com's James Palmer reports.
Watson's partially collapsed lung didn't prevent him from logging full practice sessions last week, but it did force him to use a different method of transportation to get to and from Jacksonville for Sunday's 20-7 win over the Jaguars. It won't be an issue this week with the Texans hosting the Dolphins on Thursday, and O'Brien expects Watson to be fine for a Week 9 trip to Denver. The upcoming matchup gives Watson a nice chance to break out of his slump, though he likely won't have the services of slot receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring).
