The Texans likely will stick with Watson (ankle) for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watson entered Sunday's 29-7 loss to Jacksonville at the beginning of the third quarter, after Tom Savage took six sacks and lost two fumbles in the first half. Watson immediately led a 14-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, but the rookie was unable to move the ball the rest of the afternoon, ultimately taking four sacks of his own and turning the ball over twice. It makes sense that the Texans would stick with their 2017 first-round draft pick, though Watson did suffer a minor ankle injury in Week 1 that could complicate the decision, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.