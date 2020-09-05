Watson is slated to sign a four-year, $160 million extension with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Watson is in line to earn $111M in guarantees, setting the stage for him to remain with the Texans through 2025. With DeAndre Hopkins no longer in the mix, the team's franchise QB will look to reconnect with returnee Will Fuller this season, while building his rapport with newcomers in the pass-catching game such as Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and running back David Johnson.
