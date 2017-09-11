Texans' Deshaun Watson: Still not clear on Week 2 status
Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that he hasn't decided if Watson (ankle) or Savage will start Thursday's game against the Bengals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Both quarterbacks were highly ineffective in the opener while playing behind a porous offensive line with an injury-riddled supporting cast. Watson also suffered an injury of his own, though the Texans haven't suggested that the ankle issue is serious enough to threaten his Thursday availability. The team probably doesn't want to jump right back to Savage after benching him Sunday, but the decision becomes much trickier if Watson's mobility could be limited. Houston will get Jaelen Strong (suspension) back for Week 2, but the team may be playing without its top three tight ends, each of whom suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss.
