Texans GM Nick Caserio said he has "zero interest" in trading Watson, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Watson requested a trade earlier in January, and a recent report from Adam Schefter of ESPN suggests the hiring of head coach David Culley isn't likely to change the quarterback's mind. It sounds like the Texans will continue their attempt to mend the relationship, hoping to convince Watson that things will be different under a new coaching staff and front office. The Watson/Texans saga will be the biggest story of the 2021 NFL offseason.