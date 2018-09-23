Texans' Deshaun Watson: Strong passing performance not enough
Watson completed 24 of 40 passes for 385 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding 36 yards on five carries in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.
Watson failed to lead his team into the end zone in the first half, hitting the break with a 20-6 deficit. He threw a costly interception in the front of the end zone with his team trailing 20-9 early in the fourth quarter, but bounced back on the next drive with a six-yard score to Will Fuller, two plays after a would-be touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins was called back due to holding. Watson padded his stats with one second left, finding Lamar Miller for a meaningless four-yard score. He'll hope to lead his team to its first win of the season in Indianapolis next week.
