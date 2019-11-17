Watson completed 18 of 29 passes for 169 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Texans' 41-7 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 12 yards and lost a fumble.

Watson and the Texans were as pedestrian as the quarterback's line implies, as the Ravens defense repeatedly short-circuited drives and also notched six sacks. His most reliable connection by far was unsurprisingly with DeAndre Hopkins, whom he hit on seven occasions for 80 yards. However, Watson netted just 89 yards on his 11 other completions, and Sunday marked his first game without a touchdown pass since Week 4. The third-year signal-caller will look to help Houston bounce back at the expense of the Colts in a quick turnaround Week 12 Thursday night matchup.