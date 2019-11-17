Texans' Deshaun Watson: Stymied in Week 11 loss
Watson completed 18 of 29 passes for 169 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Texans' 41-7 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 12 yards and lost a fumble.
Watson and the Texans were as pedestrian as the quarterback's line implies, as the Ravens defense repeatedly short-circuited drives and also notched six sacks. His most reliable connection by far was unsurprisingly with DeAndre Hopkins, whom he hit on seven occasions for 80 yards. However, Watson netted just 89 yards on his 11 other completions, and Sunday marked his first game without a touchdown pass since Week 4. The third-year signal-caller will look to help Houston bounce back at the expense of the Colts in a quick turnaround Week 12 Thursday night matchup.
More News
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Tosses two TDs in win•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Practices with visor•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Practices fully despite swollen eye•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Throws three TD passes•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Inconsistency continues•
-
Texans' Deshaun Watson: Accounts for three touchdowns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...