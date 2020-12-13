Watson completed 21 of 30 passes for 219 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Texans' 36-7 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also rushed seven times for 38 yards.

With the Pro Bowl quarterback down another weapon in Brandin Cooks (neck/foot), he found offensive continuity particularly difficult to come by against a Bears defense that was able to hone in on a narrower pool of potential targets. Watson didn't connect with any pass catcher for more than Chad Hansen's 56 yards, and the fact running back Duke Johnson had the second-most receiving yards (53) for Houston on the afternoon was a testament on how effective Chicago was in forcing short passes throughout the afternoon. Watson also took six sacks and was hit 11 times overall, even exiting the game for a play late in the third quarter after being takend down to the ground hard by Roquan Smith. The Clemson product would return to start the next drive just over a minute later, however, and finished the contest without further issues. Watson and his teammates will look to bounce back in a Week 15 road matchup against the division-rival Colts.