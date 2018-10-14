Watson (chest) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Watson is "battling a painful bruised chest and lung," but the QB is slated to tough it out Sunday, with his top three pass-catchers DeAndre Hopkins (foot), Will Fuller (hamstring) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) all on hand after having been limited at practice this past week before heading into the game without Week 6 injury designations. Given Watson's injury situation, it's not hard to imagine the Texans limiting his designed running plays Sunday, though assuming no in-game setbacks, the signal-caller is still capable of doing his share of fantasy damage via the team's passing attack.

