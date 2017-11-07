Texans' Deshaun Watson: Surgery scheduled for Wednesday
Watson will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair his torn right ACL, Mike Garofolo of NFL Network reports.
The Texans moved Watson to injured reserve shortly after he suffered the injury on a non-contact play during practice Nov. 2, spelling an end to what had been an outstanding rookie campaign. Watson is expected to require 8-to-9 months to recover from the procedure, which could result in him being limited when training camp opens next summer. Assuming Watson endures no significant setbacks, however, he should be on track to open the 2018 campaign as the Texans' starting quarterback.
