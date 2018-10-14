Watson completed 15 of 25 passes for 177 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and added two yards on two rushes in the Texans' 20-13 win over the Bills on Sunday. He also fumbled three times, losing one.

Watson came into the game reportedly sporting both rib and lung injuries, the byproduct of a leaky offensive line that had allowed him to get battered over the first five games. Their protection issues were only exacerbated by an aggressive Bills pass rush Sunday, as they got to the ailing quarterback on seven occasions and hit him an additional four times overall. However, Watson managed to do just enough to keep the Texans competitive throughout the contest, and he was able to hit DeAndre Hopkins from 13 yards out in the first quarter to keep his season-opening touchdown streak alive. Ultimately, a late pick-six off Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman snapped a 13-13 tie and handed Houston the win, despite Watson posting his lowest passing yardage total of the season by far. He'll look to heal up as much as possible before a Week 7 date with another hard-hitting defense in the Jaguars.