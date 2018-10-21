Watson couldn't fly with the Texans to Jacksonville on Friday night in advance of Sunday's game due to concerns about his partially collapsed lung, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Instead, Watson took a 12-hour bus ride to Jacksonville to join his teammates. While Watson was left off the Texans' injury report after practicing fully, this tidbit should serve as a subtle reminder about the kind of pounding the quarterback has taken this season.

