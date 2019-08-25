Watson didn't attempt a pass or a rush on his lone series during Saturday's 34-0 preseason loss to the Cowboys.

Watson was sacked twice in three plays to begin the game (although one resulted in a penalty), sandwiched around a rushing attempt which resulted in a seemingly serious knee injury to Lamar Miller. All things considered, the Texans thought it wise to remove their star signal caller for the rest of the night. Watson is unlikely to play in the exhibition finale and could see an uptick in attempts during the regular season if the team struggles to run the ball without its top returning rusher.