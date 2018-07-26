Texans' Deshaun Watson: Takes first-team reps
Watson handled first-team reps at Thursday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Watson handled everything but 11-on-11 drills during the offseason program, so Thursday's development is the most-recent positive sign for his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee. It's unclear if he slipped on a sleeve or brace, which he alternatively has donned in recent months. As he ramps up his workload further, the last question that remains is when he'll see game action.
