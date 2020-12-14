Watson left Sunday's game for one play after taking a hit on the elbow during a 36-7 loss to the Bears, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston interim head coach Romeo Crennel colloquially referred to the injury as Watson's "funny bone" and said the quarterback worked it around to get the feeling back before returning for the team's next offensive series. Following the game, Watson said he was not injured and was determined to the finish the game. He also dismissed suggestions that he should rest for the remainder of the season since Houston is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The Texans' offensive line allowed seven sacks and 11 quarterback hits Sunday.