Watson completed 16 of 31 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns during Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Chiefs. He added 31 rushing yards on three carries.

Watson's final stat line isn't quite as impressive as it seems, considering he racked up 112 passing yards and two touchdowns in garbage time. Still, fantasy owners will take it. From a real-life perspective, though, Watson displayed a Russell Wilson-esque ability to navigate collapsing pockets that bought him the time to throw deep on multiple occasions -- which, given the success Watson had in throwing jump balls Sunday, seems to add an explosive vertical element to the Texans offense that they haven't had in a long time. We'll see if the rookie gunslinger can keep it going in Week 6 against a soft Browns pass defense that's allowed the fourth-most yards per pass attempt in 2017.