Watson completed 29 of 49 attempts for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception Saturday against the Colts. He also carried eight times for 76 yards in the 21-7 loss.

Watson was held in check by the surging Colts defense, averaging just 4.8 yards per attempt. He compiled a large chunk of his numbers after his team was already down late in the game, including a touchdown pass to Keke Coutee and a couple of big gains on the ground. Watson led the team through their outstanding nine-game win streak, but a four-game losing streak -- including Saturday's playoff defeat -- is a rather sour note to end the season on. He still compiled 4,400 passing yards, 32 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 appearances, making him a desirable fantasy asset in virtually every fantasy format heading into 2019.