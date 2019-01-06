Texans' Deshaun Watson: Throws for 235 yards
Watson completed 29 of 49 attempts for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception Saturday against the Colts. He also carried eight times for 76 yards in the 21-7 loss.
Watson was held in check by the surging Colts defense, averaging just 4.8 yards per attempt. He compiled a large chunk of his numbers after his team was already down late in the game, including a touchdown pass to Keke Coutee and a couple of big gains on the ground. Watson led the team through their outstanding nine-game win streak, but a four-game losing streak -- including Saturday's playoff defeat -- is a rather sour note to end the season on. He still compiled 4,400 passing yards, 32 total touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 appearances, making him a desirable fantasy asset in virtually every fantasy format heading into 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...