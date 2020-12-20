Watson completed 33 of 41 pass attempts for 373 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 15 against the Colts. He added 25 yards as a rusher.

The Texans were able to get very little going on the ground, leaving nearly the entire offensive burden on Watson's shoulders. He delivered nonetheless, finding Chad Hansen and Keke Coutee for touchdowns of 38 and nine yards respectively. Even lacking his top receiver for the last three games, Watson has topped 300 yards twice. He faces an exploitable Bengals' defense in Week 16 and should in line for another big effort.