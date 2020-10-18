Watson completed 28 of 37 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to the Titans. He also rushed four times for 26 yards.

Watson kept his team in the game with a one-yard touchdown to Darren Fells on fourth down to cut the deficit to 14-7 in the second quarter. That play loomed large after the Houston offense turned it on in the second half, with Watson adding touchdowns to Randall Cobb (four yards), Will Fuller (53 yards) and Brandin Cooks (one yard). Unfortunately for the Texans, Tennessee tied the game up with four seconds left in regulation, then won the coin toss in overtime and ended the game before Watson could touch the ball again. Watson got off to a slow start, with a 4:3 TD:INT and no 300-yard passing games in the first three weeks, but he has bounced back with three consecutive 300-yard passing performances and a 9:2 TD:INT in the past three games heading into a Week 7 date with the Packers.